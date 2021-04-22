Jake Libby put on 140 for the opening wicket with Daryl Mitchell at New Road, not being parted until the 41st over

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road (day one) Worcestershire 305-7: Libby 117, Mitchell 59, Joseph 46*, Barnard 40* Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 3 pts, Notts 2 pts Scorecard

Jake Libby made his second century of the summer against his old club Nottinghamshire to help Worcestershire take control on day one at New Road.

After a fine opening partnership with Daryl Mitchell (59), Libby moved on to reach 117 out of the Pears' 305-7.

He went in the middle of a three-wicket burst either side of tea that left the hosts stumbling a bit on 216-7.

But West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph joined in-form Ed Barnard in a so far productive unbroken stand of 89.

Having already helped his side earn two more batting bonus points, Joseph will resume on day two on 46, having matched the score he made on his debut against Derbyshire last week.

Barnard, who made his maiden century in Worcestershire's opening game of the season against red-ball kings Essex at Chelmsford and was one of the Pears' match savers at Derby last week, again looks well set on 40.

Libby, who also hit a ton in that game at Chelmsford, an unbeaten 180, has now hit two centuries in just four County Championship innings this season.

Notts' main men with the ball were spinner Liam Patterson-White and paceman Luke Fletcher as their disciplined efforts helped seven wickets go down for 76.

Worcestershire centurion Jake Libby:

"It is always nice to do well against your old team. It means a little bit more playing against your team-mates of old.

"I played with these guys and in the nets over the years and to play against them is a little bit strange but an experience I enjoyed.

"I always got on really well with Fletch. He bowled really well. It was always going to be a good challenge playing against him.

"I've played this game long enough to know it soon brings you back down to earth so never get too high or low really. I'm just enjoying my form at the minute and not getting too carried away with it."

Nottinghamshire paceman Luke Fletcher:

"Worcestershire came out well and won the opening session but we won the second, then Worcestershire edged the third with Alzarri Joseph and Ed Barnard.

"After lunch, we changed tactics a bit. We tried to be as attritional as we could, brought the stumps into play and got our rewards.

"Liam Patterson-White is only a young lad just making his way in the game. To bowl 30 overs in the day is tough really. He will sleep well.

"He looked threatening and beat both edges of the bat and I'm pleased he got a couple of wickets."