Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ian Holland and Tom Alsop both scored their second centuries of the season

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 292-3: Alsop 127*, Holland 114; Goodman 1-29 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Hampshire (2 pts), Gloucestershire (1 pt) Scorecard

Ian Holland and Tom Alsop continued their own and Hampshire's fine start to the season with first-day centuries against Gloucestershire.

Holland (114) and Alsop (127 not out) put on 228 for the second wicket after the early loss of Joe Weatherley.

It was Holland's second successive ton after making 146 not out against Middlesex last week while Alsop backed-up a hundred at Leicestershire.

Sam Northeast (24) fell just before the close as Hampshire reached 292-3.

But left-hander Alsop reached stumps still unbeaten after earlier bringing up his fourth first-class career century from exactly 200 balls.

Holland, dropped on 77 by Kraigg Brathwaite off the bowling of Dan Worrall, was eventually trapped leg before with the second delivery with the new ball by the same bowler.

His partnership with Alsop, a Hampshire record for the second wicket against Gloucestershire at the Ageas Bowl, helped put his side who have won their first two matches handsomely in a strong position.

Gloucestershire, who have also won their first two matches, came into the game without batsman Graeme van Buuren and fast bowler David Payne in their side from their win at Somerset.

Payne has been granted early paternity leave with his partner set to give birth in the coming days while Van Buuren is ineligible to play due to delays in his application to be registered as an English-qualified player.

Gloucestershire confirmed before play in a statement external-link that Van Buuren is currently classed as an overseas player and unable to line-up alongside West Indies batsman Brathwaite and Australian fast bowler Worrall.

Under changes brought in this season, each county is allowed to have three registered overseas players but only two can play at a time.

South Africa-born Van Buuren previously played as a Kolpak registration but following Brexit, the England and Wales Cricket Board changed their registration regulations.