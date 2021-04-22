Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope was out for 22 following his brilliant 245 against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Group Two, Lord's (day one) Surrey 154: Stoneman 44; Murtagh 4-28 Middlesex 114-3: White 52*, Robson 46*; Topley 3-20 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Surrey (1 pt) by 40 runs Scorecard

Middlesex's seamers starred as Surrey collapsed on the opening day of their County Championship derby.

Surrey stumbled to 154 all out after being asked to bat under sunny skies at Lord's, with Tim Murtagh claiming 4-28.

England trio Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes all fell cheaply as Mark Stoneman top scored with 44.

Left-armer Reece Topley took three wickets to leave Middlesex 16-3, before Sam Robson and Robbie White steered them to 114-3 at stumps, 40 behind.

Robson (46 not out) and White's (52 not out) unbroken stand of 98 could have a big say in the outcome of the match if it does end up being a low-scoring contest.

Surrey's highest partnership on the other hand was just 35 between Stoneman and Jamie Smith.

Pope, off the back of his wonderful innings of 245 against Leicestershire, looked in fine touch again, stroking some classy boundaries in moving to 22.

But the 23-year-old then drove loosely at a delivery from Toby Roland-Jones (3-41) and was caught at slip.

Wickets continued to tumble after Pope went, including a frantic spell in which Surrey went from 107-4 to 107-7 in the space of two overs.

They just sneaked past 150 thanks to some late boundaries from Rikki Clarke (28) but the veteran all-rounder was last man to go, run out by a direct hit from Nick Gubbins.

Gubbins was then one of the three early victims for England paceman Topley, along with Max Holden and new captain Peter Handscomb without scoring.

Under sunny skies in the capital, White and opener Robson then frustrated Surrey for more than two hours to put Middlesex well on top.