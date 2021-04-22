Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sussex's George Garton, who trapped Joe Root leg before, finished with figures of 3-25 from his 11 overs

LV= County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Yorkshire 150: Lyth 42; Garton 3-25 Sussex 118-3: Haines 71*; Olivier 2-30 Sussex (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 32 runs Scorecard

Sussex bowled Yorkshire out for 150 on day one of their County Championship match before reaching 118-3 in reply.

George Garton took three wickets - including England captain Joe Root who was pinned leg before for five - as the visitors' innings lasted just 51 overs.

In reply at Hove, Sussex opener Tom Haines finished unbeaten on 71, making his third half-century of the season.

Yorkshire paceman Duanne Olivier took two late wickets, with Sussex closing 32 runs behind.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Yorkshire looked well set for a big first-innings score at 60-0.

But the introduction of Garton was an inspired change as he picked up the key wickets of Adam Lyth (42), Root, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (17), and then held a fine slip catch to dismiss Gary Ballance (18) in the morning session.

Yorkshire's tail was quickly swept up after lunch before Haines starred with the bat for Sussex.

The White Rose county rallied with the ball late on though as Aaron Thomason, Stiaan van Zyl and night watchman Henry Crocombe all fell cheaply for the home side.

Sussex fast bowler George Garton:

'We're very happy. It was a good all-round performance from the bowlers and then our batsmen applied themselves really well.

"It's a good wicket. If you get it wrong batsmen can score freely, but it spun, which is unusual for April, but perhaps not so surprising given the weather we've had.

"I knew I had to hit my straps straight away and getting Adam Lyth, who is in such good form, got the ball rolling. It was nice to get Joe Root out, everyone wants his wicket.

"Someone mentioned I'd got Alastair Cook out last season as well so that's not a bad habit to have, to get good players out."

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale:

"We were poor if we're being honest. With the calibre of batters we have in that line up, we haven't done ourselves justice. That's an understatement.

"The challenge is we have to bowl well and win three sessions to get back in the game. Simple as that.

"It's disappointing because, after last week, you're looking for progression and consistency. So to bat like we did against a young, inexperienced Sussex side, is disappointing.

"I don't know what we put that down to. The preparation has been good. We didn't feel like they weren't switched on or up it. We had a good team meeting, but we gave our wickets away."