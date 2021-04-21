Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey have not played an international fixture since beating Oman in October 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Jersey Cricket Board's new chairman says the island side should aim to qualify for a One Day or Twenty20 World Cup in the next five years.

John Harris has taken over a newly restructured board of directors for Jersey cricket.

Jersey made the first stage of the final qualifiers for the past two Twenty20 World Cups.

"It's definitely not a pipe dream, it's an absolute plausible scenario," Harris told BBC Radio Jersey.

The island side, who are ranked 25th in the world, missed out on making the play-offs in the 2019 Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates on net run rate having won three of their six pool matches.

"We've got a great coach, we've got great players, we've got a lot of interest in the game and we've got young people coming through," added Harris.

"There's absolutely no reason why we can't go that extra mile over the next two performance cycles for World Cup qualifying and make that dream a reality."

Jersey are hoping to arrange fixtures with sides such as Middlesex, Sussex and Kent ahead of the 50-over World Cup Challenge League B tournament they will host in September.

The islanders are fourth in their group after the first tournament in Oman with the winner of the six-team pool progressing to the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.