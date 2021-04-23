Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There are eight teams in the new competition with many of the world's best players set to feature

The term "wickets" will not be replaced by "outs" when the new Hundred competition launches this summer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had been discussing the idea as one of the ways to potentially make cricket more accessible to newcomers.

However, they have decided to keep terminology in line with other formats of the game.

It means a batter can be described as "out" but a team will have "lost a wicket", as is currently the case.

In addition to the dismissal of a batsman, wicket can also mean the set of three stumps and two bails at either end of the pitch.

"The Hundred is designed to make cricket accessible to everyone so language should not be a barrier either in discovering cricket for the first time, or going on to play or watch other formats of the game," the ECB said in a statement.

The new 100-ball competition features eight newly formed teams, each with a men's and women's side, representing seven cities from around the UK.

The 100 balls can be bowled in block of five or 10 by bowlers, who can deliver a maximum of 20 balls.

The first match of The Hundred, a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval in London on 21 July, will be shown live on BBC TV.

The first men's match, between the same two sides, will be held at the same venue the following day.

The Hundred will be covered extensively across the BBC, including live television coverage of 10 men's games and up to eight live women's matches, including both finals.