Last updated on .

Liam Dawson followed up his entertaining innings of 65 with the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite late in the day

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 470: Alsop 149, Holland 114; Worrall 4-75 Gloucestershire 114-2: Brathwaite 60, Bracey 46*; Dawson 1-11 Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Hampshire (3 pts) by 356 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire made a promising start in reply to Hampshire's 470 as James Bracey guided them to 114-2.

Bracey continued his fine early season form with an unbeaten 46, while Kraigg Brathwaite made 60.

Brathwaite and Bracey added 88 for the second wicket before Liam Dawson had the West Indies batsman caught behind with some extra turn and bounce.

Tom Alsop earlier top-scored with 149 for Hampshire, while James Vince (52) and Dawson (65) also impressed.

Gloucestershire will resume still needing another 206 to avoid the follow-on, but wickets look hard to come by on a sluggish pitch.

Hampshire had started the day on 292-3 and edged past a third batting bonus point before losing nightwatchman Mason Crane for four to a thin edge off Ryan Higgins to wicketkeeper Bracey.

The same combination also accounted for Alsop, down the legside this time from a loose shot by the left-hander, who departed having spent just short of seven hours at the crease.

Vince and Dawson put on 71 for the sixth wicket before the Hampshire captain became one of four victims for Dan Worrall (4-75).

The Australian took two in two balls when he had Lewis McManus caught at first slip by Dent on 403-7.

Dawson pressed that score beyond 450 as his 103-ball knock included five fours and two sixes, before he dragged on a length ball from Higgins.

Chris Dent fell leg before early in the reply to one the skidded through from Mohammad Abbas but, apart from Dawson's fine delivery that found a thin outside edge to dismiss Brathwaite, there were few alarms for the visiting batsmen.

Hampshire batsman Tom Alsop:

"It is not as free-scoring as we would want it to be. It was difficult to try and force the runs.

"It is a lot dryer, a bit crumbly on the top and hopefully our spinners will come out on top as the game goes on.

"There are signs of spin, it is only day two and there has been a lot of traffic and that is encouraging.

"We have talked about being in these positions. If we're not relentless with our wickets then it's about making sure they don't get too far ahead."

Gloucestershire fast bowler Dan Worrall:

"470 is not ideal bowling first but there is still two days left.

"If we bat well, like we have started so far with Brathers and Bracey, then we can get up to about their score."