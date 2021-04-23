Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton struck three times in Leicestershire's first innings and has enjoyed further success in their second

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Leicestershire 233 & 48-3: Patel 27*; C Overton 2-4, Davey 1-16 Somerset 318: Abell 88, Davies 59; Mike 3-50 Leicestershire (4 pts) trail Somerset (6 pts) by 37 runs Scorecard

Craig Overton's fiery opening spell put Somerset in charge as they heaped pressure on Leicestershire with three early wickets at the end of day two.

Overton removed both Harry Dearden and Marcus Harris with rising deliveries, sending down six maidens in his seven overs as the Foxes finished on 48-3 in their second innings, trailing by 37.

Tom Abell's 88, backed up by Steven Davies' quickfire 59, had earlier underpinned Somerset's total of 318.

That ensured a first-innings 85 lead.

Resuming at 53-3, Somerset made good progress during the morning session, with nightwatchman Jack Leach (26) the only man to depart, bowled by Ben Mike.

A century stand between Abell and George Bartlett (48) brought the visitors within sight of the Foxes' total of 233 before Mike (3-50) struck twice in quick succession.

He denied the Somerset skipper a first ton of the season, having him caught at second slip for 88 before Bartlett, two short of his half-century, clipped one into the hands of square leg.

However, Leicestershire's hopes of minimising the deficit were dashed by Davies and Overton (24), who put together a partnership of 70 before stand-in captain Callum Parkinson (2-76) intervened.

Parkinson's left-arm spin accounted for both Overton and Lewis Gregory, but Davies completed a breezy half-century from 68 deliveries before holing out to leg gully off Gavin Griffiths.

Chris Wright (2-57) took advantage of the new ball to dismiss last man Marchant de Lange in the next over - but Somerset's opening bowlers also thrived when the Foxes' second innings got under way.

Josh Davey had the in-form Hassan Azad caught behind for a duck before Dearden (1) could only fend Overton's short ball to third slip and Harris (7) miscued a pull to square leg.