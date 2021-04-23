Last updated on .From the section Counties

England Test captain Joe Root has made it past 20 in just one of his six innings' in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Yorkshire 150 & 163-5: Lyth 66; Carson 3-35 Sussex 221: Haines 86; Patterson 4-26, Olivier 4-61 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Sussex (4 pts) by 92 runs Scorecard

England Test captain Joe Root was out for five as Yorkshire's match with Sussex remains in the balance after an even second day at Hove.

Having also been dismissed for five in the first innings, Root was caught behind off the bowling of Jack Carson as the visitors closed on 163-5.

After starting the day on 118-3, Sussex were bowled out for 221 before tea.

Yorkshire now lead by 92 runs with Gary Balance (36) and nightwatchman Steven Patterson (four) not out at the crease.

After a positive start to the day in good batting conditions, Sussex were looking in control at 168-3 - having already gone beyond Yorkshire's first-innings 150.

But the dismissal of Tom Clark for 33, ending a partnership of 64 with Tom Haines, spawned a collapse as Sussex lost their last seven wickets for 53 runs.

Yorkshire's Patterson and Duanne Olivier both took four wickets, while Haines top-scored with 86 for Sussex.

In response, openers Adam Lyth (66) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (21) took the visitors to 90-0 before they, Root, Harry Brook (12) and Jonathan Tattersall (eight) all fell in the final session.