Adam Rossington played a captain's innings for Northamptonshire

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day two) Glamorgan 407: Cooke 136, Lloyd 65, Carlson 54; Berg 3-69, Parnell 3-82 Northamptonshire: 251-7 (76 overs): Rossington 76, Zaib 41; Lloyd 2-43 Northants (4 pts) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 156 runs with three wickets standing Scorecard

Northamptonshire captain Adam Rossington led the resistance with 76 as they recovered to 251-7 in reply to Glamorgan's 407 on day two of their County Championship Group Three game.

The home side slipped to 76-5 before Rossington and Saif Zaib (41) added 126 in good time.

David Lloyd, who took 2-43, broke the stand when Zaib hit a full-toss to mid-on.

Ben Curran's 36 was the highest top-order score.

Wayne Parnell and Gareth Berg survived the final dozen overs to take Northants to a second batting point and almost make sure of avoiding the follow-on.

But Glamorgan's attack shared the honours with Lloyd's first ever use as an opening bowler providing a wicket, while new recruit James Weighell claimed a wicket and a run-out on top of a cameo of 18.

It was a welcome performance for new recruit Weighell who endured a difficult debut in the previous game.

Earlier there were some useful blows from most of the Glamorgan lower order, including six fours in 14 balls from Michael Hogan, while captain Chris Cooke was last out for 136, his second best Championship score.

The action was watched by England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore, who was at the ground for discussions with Northamptonshire's officials as part of his visits to the counties.

Northants captain Adam Rossington told BBC Radio Northampton:

"There's still a bit of work to do, a little bit of a disappointing day, but if we have a good first session and get as close as we can to them, we can get bowling again.

"We found a few interesting ways to get out and it wasn't the ideal start. But we tried to rebuild and take back some control, which we did. Saif batted brilliantly in a tough situation and stood up.

"Another bang-bang (losing two wickets quickly) in the evening session left us behind again, before Wayne and Gareth played brilliantly to the close."

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm quite pleased with where we are in the game, we batted well as a group and it was nice to break that (Rossington/Zaib) partnership in the last session when the pitch got pretty easy-paced and flat at times.

"We worked really hard, got our rewards and with the new ball round the corner we're in a good place.

"David Lloyd has been bowling really nicely this whole year. We lost Timm van der Gugten (out injured), we thought it was a nice change up to give Lloydy the new ball and he bowled beautifully.

"James Weighell came in and looked the part, an important run-out and didn't miss top of off-stump when he bowled. He's chuffed with it, he's going to take time to settle but he's going to be an important player for us."