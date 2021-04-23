Last updated on .From the section Counties

Danny Lamb's maiden red-ball century came off 232 deliveries with 12 fours and one six

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two) Lancashire 525: Lamb 125, Wood 119, Bohannon 87; Stevens 2-44 Kent 85-4: Crawley 60*; Wood 3-23 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Kent (2 pts) by 440 runs Scorecard

A 187-run eighth-wicket stand helped Lancashire reach 525 all out against Kent on day two in Canterbury.

Coming to the crease at 248-7, number eight Danny Lamb made 125 to reach his maiden first-class ton while number seven Luke Wood struck 119.

Paceman Wood then took 3-23 with the ball as Kent's top order collapsed in the evening session.

England's Zak Crawley offered some hope, reaching close of play unbeaten on 60 with Kent finishing on 85-4.

Few would have predicted that Wood and Lamb - 28 and 12 not out respectively at stumps on day one - would both go on to hit centuries.

But the pair were flawless as they batted towards a mammoth total while number nine Tom Bailey also added 47 to further frustrate the hosts.

Their achievements appeared even greater given Kent's collapse in the final session.

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly and Jack Leaning all fell cheaply as Crawley and Heino Kuhn (1no) remain not out overnight with Kent four down and trailing by 440 runs.