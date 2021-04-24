Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson took 3-80 to help clean up the Gloucestershire tail

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl (day three) Hampshire 470: Alsop 149, Holland 114, Dawson 65; Worrall 4-75, Higgins 4-78 Gloucestershire 320: Higgins 73, Bracey 65, Brathwaite 60; Abbas 4-41 & 14-0 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (4 pts) by 136 runs Scorecard

Hampshire's bowlers gave them hope of beating Gloucestershire as they enforced the follow-on on day three.

A dramatic final-session collapse saw the visitors dismissed for 320 as spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane took five wickets between them.

Ryan Higgins' 73 frustrated Hampshire, but the visitors lost their final five wickets for just 37 runs to fall one run short of avoiding batting again.

Gloucestershire reached stumps on 14-0, still 136 runs behind the hosts.

Having resumed on 114-2, Tom Lace and James Bracey withstood some testing bowling from Kyle Abbott and Mohammed Abbas in the first hour of the morning.

But Lace, having played with great restraint, edged a rare wide delivery from Abbas behind to Lewis McManus for 20.

Bracey played beautifully for his 65 but had his stumps rattled by an Abbas ball to which he offered no shot in a rare lapse of judgement in his four-hour stay at the crease.

Ian Cockbain was bowled by Abbas (4-41) for 24 after lunch before Higgins and Hankins guided their side to tea at 271-5 - with the draw looking the most likely outcome.

But Crane (3-70) then took three quick wickets, trapping Hankins lbw for 31, rattling the stumps of Higgins after he bottom-edged an attempted sweep and dismissing Dan Worrall.

Dawson toiled away for 41 overs and had the reward his efforts deserved when he dismissed Josh Shaw and Matt Taylor to mop up the innings and finish with 3-80.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Chris Dent survived the last six overs before the close, but Gloucestershire face a difficult task on the final day.