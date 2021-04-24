Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Durham 475 & 175-2 dec: Bedingham 257 & 53*, Lees 78* Derbyshire 267 & 10-0: Madsen 76, Hosein 63; Rushworth 6-58 Derbyshire (3 pts) need 374 more runs to beat Durham (6 pts) Scorecard

Chris Rushworth climbed to second on Durham's list of leading wicket-takers as they built a strong platform to press for victory against Derbyshire.

Rushworth returned figures of 6-58 to dismiss the visitors for 267, a deficit of 208, overtaking Simon Brown's total of 518 first-class wickets.

Durham declined to enforce the follow-on, rattling up a brisk 175-2 before declaring with an overall lead of 383.

Luis Reece and Tom Wood negotiated the last five overs to close on 10-0.

Wayne Madsen, who had led Derbyshire's resistance on the second day, departed without adding to his overnight 76, playing across Paul Coughlin (1-49) and getting a leading edge to short cover.

However, Harvey Hosein continued his good form with the bat, notching a fourth successive half-century as he and Brooke Guest (37) added 83 for the seventh wicket.

It was Rushworth who made the breakthrough, persuading Guest to swish outside off stump, and the dismissal of Sam Conners for a duck took the 34-year-old seamer past Brown's tally - with eight more needed to match Graham Onions on 527.

Matt Salisbury (2-64) finished off the Derbyshire innings by having Hosein (63) caught at first slip, but home skipper Scott Borthwick resisted the temptation to put them in again.

Instead, Durham rapidly extended their advantage, scoring at almost four an over as Alex Lees (78 not out) and David Bedingham (53 not out) put together an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 92.

Although Rushworth and Salisbury were unable to make inroads before stumps, Durham look clear favourites to secure their first win of the season on the final day.