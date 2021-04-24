Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Bailey is congratulated as he claims the wicket of England batsman Zak Crawley with the first ball of the day

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three) Lancashire 525: Lamb 125, Wood 119, Bohannon 87; Stevens 2-44 Kent 169 & 209-1: Bell-Drummond 108*, Cox 80 Kent (2 pts) trail Lancashire (6 pts) by 147 runs Scorecard

Daniel Bell-Drummond led the Kent fightback with a much-needed unbeaten century after his side were made to follow on by Lancashire at Canterbury.

After being bowled out for 169, a first-innings deficit of 356, Bell-Drummond (108 not out) and Jordan Cox (80) put on 176 for the first wicket.

They closed on 209-1, still needing 147 more runs to make Lancashire bat again.

Earlier, having resumed on 85-4, they lost England batsman Zak Crawley (60) to the first ball of the day.

Heino Kuhn and Ollie Robinson offered some resistance with 21 runs each, before Tom Bailey (4-46) removed Robinson and Fred Klaassen in consecutive deliveries.

Miguel Cummins smashed a quickfire 19 before falling to Josh Bohannon, as Kent were only able to add 84 runs to their overnight score before being bowled out.

With the follow-on having been enforced, Bell-Drummond and Cox set about their daunting task superbly.

Cox lasted until the 51st over when he was dismissed by a smart Rob Jones catch off Matt Parkinson's bowling.

And that would prove the only breakthrough for Lancashire, as Bell-Drummond and Crawley (13 not out) safely guided their side to stumps.

Kent captain Daniel Bell-Drummond:

"Obviously we were in a very tough situation so I just wanted to lead from the front and get the guys off to a good start with Jordan and take it step-by-step.

"The four wickets on Friday night hurt us and we couldn't get going this morning. We all hold our hands up, we weren't good enough, especially me in the first innings.

"I don't think the pitch has changed that much, a few balls misbehaved a tiny bit but it's still for the most part a very flat wicket. There was a bit of spin for Parkinson. He's a good bowler but I'm backing the boys that we can get a draw."

Lancashire's Luke Wells:

"It's been a fantastic game for us so far. Friday was an unbelievable day for us and this morning exceeded expectations, to take those wickets.

"Getting Crawley so early was a real bonus. We were prepared to tough it out for our wickets and that proved the case after that first session.

"We're still well up in the game. We need nine wickets and we back ourselves. Hopefully we can get a couple early and we've got 13 overs untll the new ball, so it's still in our favour."