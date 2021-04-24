County Championship: Dom Bess' five-wicket haul gives Yorkshire the edge as Sussex chase 235 to win

Dom Bess
Dom Bess completed a first five-wicket haul of the season with the final ball of day three
LV= County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three)
Yorkshire 150 & 305: Ballance 74, Lyth 66; Carson 5-85
Sussex 221 & 136-6: Haines 37, Brown 26*; Bess 5-33
Sussex (4 pts) need 99 more runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts)
Scorecard

England red-ball spinner Dom Bess put Yorkshire on top as Sussex slipped to 136-6 chasing 235 to win at Hove.

Yorkshire resumed just 92 runs ahead on 163-5, but Gary Ballance's dogged 74 and a last-wicket stand of 51 from Duanne Olivier and David Willey helped the visitors to 305 all out.

Sussex made a solid start in reply, but Bess reduced them from 81-2 to 86-5.

Bess (5-33) removed George Garton with the final ball of the day to leave Sussex 99 short at stumps.

More to follow.

