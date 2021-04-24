Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton has taken 17 wickets in three matches this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Leicestershire 233 & 199: Swindells 49; C Overton 5-25 Somerset 318 & 118-1: Lammonby 70* Somerset (22 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

Craig Overton's superb performance with the ball set up a nine-wicket victory for Somerset against Leicestershire in the County Championship.

The paceman took 5-25 in 18 overs as Leicestershire were bowled out for 199 in their second innings having begun day three on 48-3.

It left Somerset a target of 115, which they knocked off after tea.

Tom Lammonby found some form with 70 not out and captain Tom Abell was unbeaten on 35 as they reached 118-1.

It was a much-needed half-century for opener Lammonby, who had only scored 13 runs in five innings, including three noughts in a row.

The left-hander looked assured at the crease, striking 13 boundaries in his 80-ball knock, and made sure the hard work done by his bowlers in the first two sessions was not wasted.

Overton, who took two wickets late on day two, picked up his third with the first delivery of day three as Rishi Patel nicked him behind.

Lewis Hill (47) and Harry Swindells (49) had led a recovery with a stand of 78 to take Leicestershire to 126-4 when Hill was dismissed by England spinner Jack Leach (3-43).

Overton returned after lunch and got Swindells and Callum Parkinson in quick succession for his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, before Leach and Marchant de Lange cleaned up the tail.

Somerset lost Tom Banton early in the chase, but Lammonby and Abell's unbroken stand of 108 saw them to a second Group Two victory in three matches.