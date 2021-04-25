Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Yates showed some early intention by striking Simon Harmer for six

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day four): Essex 295 & 244: Harmer 82*; Miles 4-70 Warwickshire 284 & 256-3: Yates 120*, Hain 60, Vihari 52 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Essex (5 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Rob Yates' unbeaten century helped Warwickshire to a seven-wicket victory over defending county champions Essex.

Set 256 to win, the 21-year-old hit 120 not out as the Bears reached their target in the penultimate over.

Sam Hain (60) and India batsman Hanuma Vihari (52) provided excellent support.

Essex moved from 213-9 to 244 all out in the morning session, with Simon Harmer finishing on 82 not out, but they ultimately fell to a first defeat in 22 first-class games.

After losing by an innings to Hampshire in the first match of the 2019 County Championship season, they went unbeaten for the rest of the campaign to claim the title.

Tom Westley's men then lifted the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020 without defeat.

Despite setting Warwickshire a bigger target than they might have expected when they were 35-5 and leading by 46 in their second innings, it was still a relatively comfortable chase for the Bears as Yates demonstrated huge maturity.

The Solihull-born opener shared century stands with Vihari and Hain and, despite Hain getting out with a few overs remaining, local lad Yates kept his cool to score the winning run with seven deliveries to spare.

Unbeaten Warwickshire are now top of Group One, having won two of their first three games.