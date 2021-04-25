Last updated on .From the section Counties

Haseeb Hameed batted for 824 minutes in the match

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day four): Worcestershire 436: Libby 117; Patterson-White 4-114 Nottinghamshire 276: Hameed 111 & 236-0 (f/o): Hameed 114*, Slater 114* Worcestershire (15 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (12 pts) Scorecard

Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed scored his second century of the match and batted throughout the final day to secure a draw with Worcestershire.

Fellow opener Ben Slater also made an unbeaten 114, with Notts on 236-0 when the captains shook hands after tea.

The visitors resumed on 87-0, trailing by 73, but Worcestershire failed to take a wicket on a flat pitch.

Hameed was 114 not out, to go with his first-innings 111, and batted for almost 14 hours in the match.

It was an incredible return to form for the 24-year-old, who has endured a lean few seasons since playing the last of his three Test matches for England in 2016.

He demonstrated all the patience and concentration which saw him called up for the winter tour of India as a teenager, but also some fine stroke-play under sunny skies at New Road.

His unbroken opening stand of 236 with Slater was also a record for the first wicket against Worcestershire, surpassing the 220 set by George Gunn and William Whysall in 1924.

The Pears used seven different bowlers to try to prize a wicket - former skipper Daryl Mitchell even sent down 21 fruitless overs with his part-time medium pacers - but they were left frustrated by Slater and Hameed's brilliance.

Worcestershire have now drawn all three of their Group One fixtures this season, while Notts are still winless in first-class cricket since June 2018.