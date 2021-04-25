Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja's innings contained five sixes, all of which came in the final over, as well as four fours

Indian Premier League, Mumbai Chennai Super Kings 191-4 (20 overs): Jadeja 62, Du Plessis 50; Patel 3-51 Royal Challengers Bangalore 122-9 (20 overs): Padikkal 34, Maxwell 22; Jadeja 3-13 Chennai Super Kings won by 69 runs Scorecard; Table

A stunning performance from Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and go top of the Indian Premier League.

Jadeja, who was dropped on 0, equalled the IPL record for most runs scored by a batsman in an over when he hit 37 off the final over as CSK reached 191-4.

He then took 3-13 with the ball and had a direct-hit run out as RCB could only reach 122-9 from their 20 overs.

The win moves CSK top at the expense of RCB, who suffer their first defeat.

CSK looked set for a below-par score when they went into the final over on 154-4, despite a half-century from South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

However, Jadeja reeled off a succession of powerful strokes to blast Harshal Patel all over the Wankhede Stadium.

He smashed four straight sixes - one of which was off a no ball - before ending the over with a two, six and four.

It equals the IPL record set by West Indies batsman Chris Gayle playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

Patel, who had impressive figures of 3-14 heading into the final over, finished with 3-51.

To add to RCB's pain, Jadeja was dropped at midwicket by Dan Christian when he had yet to score.

England's Tom Curran got CSK off to a strong start with the ball when he dismissed RCB captain Virat Kohli for just eight.

Jadeja then took centre-stage once more, dismissing Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in his first nine deliveries.

He also ran out Christian with a direct hit to demolish RCB's top order and leave them 83-6.

Some big-hitting from Kyle Jamieson (16) attempted to get RCB back into the game, but they were well short of their victory target.

