Three of Owen's wickets were bowled, with the other caught at point

Kevin Pietersen at The Oval in 2005, Alastair Cook at Nagpur in 2006, Jofra Archer at Lord's in 2019.

Some illustrious names spring to mind when it comes to famous debuts - but now we have a new name to add to that list.

Step forward 12-year-old Owen Forbes of Allendale Cricket Club who made a stunning first appearance in the West Tyne Senior Cricket League on Saturday.

Playing in the men's league at such a tender age is impressive enough, but young Owen showed he is more than capable by taking four wickets in four balls to help Allendale's Second XI to victory over Mitford CC.

Chasing 232 to win, Mitford looked in with a chance at 172-6. But Owen had other ideas, clearing up the tail to seal victory and end with figures of 4-21. external-link

"Allendale CC today witnessed one of the most amazing things we have ever seen in the club's history going back to 1946," said the club on Facebook. external-link

"Congratulations to Owen. We think this is the start of a glittering cricket career."