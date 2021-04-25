Josh Shaw faced 58 balls in his unbeaten 23 as Gloucestershire guaranteed the draw

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl (day four) Hampshire 470: Alsop 149, Holland 114; Worrall 4-75 Gloucestershire 320& 197-9: Lace 38; Wheal 4-59 Hampshire (12 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (11 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire secured a battling draw against Hampshire as last pair Josh Shaw and Dom Goodman batted for more than 17 overs to defy the bowlers.

By the close, they had edged Gloucestershire 47 runs ahead as they reached 197-9 in their follow-on.

The visitors had started the day 14-0 and Hampshire seemed assured of victory once three wickets fell in six balls to leave Gloucestershire on 161-8.

But Shaw (23 not out) and Goodman (9 not out) could not be prized apart.

The result ended both sides' winning start to the campaign and for the majority of this match, Hampshire looked set to make it three wins from three after enforcing the follow-on on the third day.

Their push for victory looked on course early on when Chris Dent (10) and Kraigg Brathwaite (21) departed in the space of three balls to leave them 33-2, while in-form James Bracey fell to Liam Dawson cheaply before they reached lunch 67-3.

Tom Lace (38) and Ian Cockbain (36) added 53 for the fourth wicket and it appeared Hampshire would have it all to do after tea.

But Gloucestershire slumped from 133-4 to 161-9 in the hour after the interval despite gaining a slender lead with Brad Wheal (4-59) and Kyle Abbott (2-27) making timely breakthroughs.

However nobody could find a way past a determined Shaw and 20-year-old Goodman as the sides shook hands once it became clear Hampshire would run out of overs to chase a target even if they could have taken the last wicket.