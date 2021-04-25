Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Parkinson clamed career-best figures of 7-126 from 52 overs

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four) Lancashire 525: Lamb 125, Wood 119, Bohannon 87 Kent 169 & 351: Bell-Drummond 114, Cox 80; Parkinson 7-126 Lancashire (21 pts) beat Kent (2 pts) by an innings and five runs Scorecard

Matt Parkinson bowled Lancashire to an innings-and-five-run win as Kent lost their last six wickets for 46.

Kent resumed on 209-1 still needing 147 more to avoid an innings defeat, and lost Daniel Bell-Drummond (114) before Parkinson struck twice in two balls.

Joe Denly and Heino Kuhn put on 67 but fell in successive Danny Lamb overs.

England white-ball bowler Parkinson (7-126) removed Darren Stevens for a duck and then swept through the tail as the hosts were bowled out for 351.

Kent restored some pride as their improved batting efforts second time round took the game into the final session, but they remain winless this season, while in contrast back-to-back wins took Lancashire top of Group 3.

The hosts had a mountain to climb after being skittled for 169 in their first innings and were asked to follow on still a daunting 356 runs shy of Lancashire's imposing total of 525.

Bell-Drummond and Jordan Cox laid the foundations for a rescue act with a 176-run opening stand on day three.

However, the picture changed on the final morning when Kent lost three wickets for five runs as Bell-Drummond chopped on before Parkinson removed England Test batsman Zak Crawley (36) and Jack Leaning in successive balls, with Kent still 118 runs in deficit.

Joe Denly and Kuhn restored some calm with a 67-run stand until Lamb trapped Kuhn for 32 soon after lunch and then nipped one back to bowl Denly (31).

Six balls later in-form Stevens drove Parkinson straight to Rob Jones at cover as another trio of wickets fell in just 17 balls.

Ollie Robinson (28 not out) took the game into the final session with some stubborn resistance, but Parkinson returned to complete a maiden seven-wicket haul in first-class cricket.