Kane Williamson hit eight fours in his innings of 66 not out

Indian Premier League, Chennai Delhi Capitals 159-4 (20 overs): Shaw 53, Pant 37 Sunrisers Hyderabad 159-7 (20) overs: Williamson 66*, Bairstow 38; Avesh Khan 3-34 Dehli Capitals win after Super Over Scorecard ; Table

A superb unbeaten half-century from Kane Williamson was not enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost to Delhi Capitals after a Super Over in the Indian Premier League.

Williamson hit 66 from 51 balls as Sunrisers tied Delhli's total of 159.

However, he looked exhausted in the Super Over as he and David Warner could only put on seven from six deliveries.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant then scrambled their way to victory with a leg-bye off the final ball.

The win moves Delhi Capitals up to second in the table behind Chennai Super Kings, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier on Sunday.

Williamson heroics in vain

In Warner, Williamson and Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers have one of the most formidable top orders in the IPL, but it was a lack of support that cost them here.

Bairstow continued his fine tournament with a sprightly 38 from just 18 deliveries to set the platform for a successful chase, but when he was dismissed by Avesh Khan, Williamson was then left to do the bulk of the work on his own.

The next five batsman all failed to reach double figures, with Vijay Shankar's dismissal leaving Sunrisers needing 24 off just nine balls.

However, Williamson belatedly found a batting partner in Jagadeesha Suchith, whose lively 14 included a huge six over mid-wicket in the final over to help force the game to a Super Over.

Sunrisers opted against sending Bairstow out for the Super Over, instead sticking with Warner and a clearly tired Williamson.

They could only hit one boundary in their total of eight - reduced to seven because Warner did fully not ground his bat when chasing a second run on the last ball.

Dhawan and Pant made hard work of that total, but a leg-bye from a missed sweep by Dhawan saw them home.

Prithvi Shaw had earlier been the pick of the Capitals' batsmen, hitting 53 and putting on 81 for the first wicket with the impressive Dhawan, who added 28.

