Nuwan Zoysa, who made his Sri Lanka debut in 1997, took 64 Test wickets at an average of 33.70

Former Sri Lanka seamer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been banned from all cricket for six years for match-fixing offences.

The 42-year-old was found guilty of three breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption code.

They included being party to an effort to fix an international match.

Zoysa's ban is backdated to 31 October 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

"Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career," said Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC's integrity unit.

"In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others.

"Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport."

Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals, was Sri Lanka bowling coach from 2015 until his suspension.

In 2019, he was also charged with four anti-corruption breaches in the United Arab Emirates' T10 League. Those proceedings remain ongoing.