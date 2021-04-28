Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood has won 88 caps for England across the three formats of the game

England fast bowler Mark Wood is set to feature in a County Championship match for Durham for the first time since September 2018.

Wood has been named in the squad for their match against Group One leaders Warwickshire which starts on Thursday.

Durham are winless from their three games so far this season.

Last week Wood featured for amateur side Ashington against Shotley Bridge, where he bowled four overs for 12 runs without taking a wicket.

The 31-year-old has played 18 Tests, 55 one-day internationaIs and 15 Twenty20s, and was part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup.

Prior to turning out for his hometown team last weekend, his most recent game was England's one-day international defeat by India in Pune on 28 March.