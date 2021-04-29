Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Slater has now scored back-to-back centuries for Nottinghamshire

County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 86-8: Critchley 33; Fletcher 3-23, Broad 2-22, Paterson 2-28 Nottinghamshire 256: Slater 107, Clarke 66; Hudson-Prentice 4-36, Aitchison 3-27 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (2 pts) by 170 runs with 2 wickets remaining Scorecard

England bowler Stuart Broad struck twice as Nottinghamshire recovered from a first-innings batting collapse to leave Derbyshire reeling on 86-8.

Ben Slater scored a superb 107, putting on 163 with Joe Clarke (66), but Notts slipped from 194-2 to 256 all out.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (4-36) and Ben Aitchison (3-27) then caused mayhem as Notts lost seven wickets for 62 runs.

But Broad removed Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen early, with Derbyshire caving in to end a manic first day on 86-8.

After Broad's impressive initial burst (2-22) and Tom Wood's run-out by Luke Fletcher, Fletcher (3-23) and Dane Paterson (2-28) ripped through Derbyshire's middle order, with only Matt Critchley (33) showing any level of resistance.

Notts had looked set for a mammoth total at The Incora County Ground despite seeing opener Haseeb Hameed depart for a duck and Ben Duckett fall for 14 off the bowling of Hudson-Prentice as they struggled to 31-2.

But Slater followed up his ton against Worcestershire with another stunning knock in a dominant third-wicket stand with Clarke.

Hudson-Prentice and Aitchison's efforts seemed to leave the match nicely poised.

But eight further wickets fell as play went on until after 19:00 BST, ending with the home side needing another 21 runs to avoid the follow-on.