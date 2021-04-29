Ben Raine was the epitome of economy with the ball, with a first-innings haul of five wickets for nine runs

County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Warwickshire 87: Norwell 25, Miles 22; Raine 5-9, Wood 3-28 Durham 88-0: Young 45*, Lees 41* Durham (3pts) lead Warwickshire (0pts) by one run Scorecard

Mark Wood impressed in his first Durham match in nearly three years but was outshone by fellow seamer Ben Raine on a torrid day for Warwickshire.

England's Wood and Raine shared eight wickets, with the latter taking five for nine runs as Warwickshire were skittled in their first innings for 87.

Only Craig Miles and Liam Norwell made it into double figures with the bat.

Durham openers Will Young and Alex Lees steered the hosts to stumps, patiently nudging them to 88-0.

The return of Ashington-born Wood was a boost for Durham, and he made the most of his Chester-le-Street cameo when he bowled Rob Yates - who made a ton last time out - in the fourth over for his first of three wickets.

Then Raine ran riot, snaring four of his five scalps in five overs either side of lunch as Warwickshire crumbled and he eventually finished with a staggering 5-9 and bowled eight maidens.

Brydon Carse finished with two wickets, with the usually prolific Chris Rushworth empty handed on a rare blank day.

Tailenders Miles and Norwell did their best to rescue the innings as it threatened to really unravel, putting on a 52-run stand, one of few highlights - although there were no ducks despite the paltry tally.

Durham openers Will Young and Alex Lees were happy to bat conservatively after tea and stubbornly to keep their wicket intact, facing a combined 270 balls for their 88-run partnership thus far.

Mark Wood told BBC Newcastle:

"We bowled very well. We backed up each other from spell to spell and Ben Raine was brilliant. He has been unlucky in other games not to get more wickets and I'm pleased it came to fruition for him.

"I was pleased with my bowling. There were a couple of overs where I didn't quite get it where I wanted but after having a few weeks off it was pretty good going. I'm just delighted to have contributed.

"I loved being back in a Durham shirt. It's always great to be representing the area. Of course when you have a good day it makes it even better, but I thoroughly enjoyed being out there with the lads."

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes told BBC CWR:

"We bowled well, but it flattened out towards the end of the day. All we can do is be disciplined with the ball and keep the score as low as we can and drag the game out as long as possible.

"After our last two results anything is possible. It's just another challenge that we're facing. This a mountain of a challenge compared to the other two.

"Durham were in a similar position against Essex and lost. We have to take confidence from that, and remember they've not won yet this year and we have so we have that winning feeling."