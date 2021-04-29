Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Evans struck 13 fours in his third first-class century

County Championship Group Two, County Ground, Nevil Road, Bristol (day one): Leicestershire 264-4: Evans 102, Hill 77*, Harris 62; Worrall 4-54 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 1pt, Leicestershire 2pts Scorecard

Leicestershire opener Sam Evans scored his third first-class career century as the visitors made a promising start against Gloucestershire.

Evans was dismissed late in the day for 102 after hitting 13 fours in his five-and-a-half hour innings.

He and Lewis Hill (77 not out) added 120 for the fourth wicket as Leicestershire closed on 264-4.

Gloucestershire seamer Dan Worrall took all the wickets to fall in the day as he claimed figures of 4-54.

Evans, who missed the defeat by Somerset last week with concussion, made the perfect statement on his return to the side with his second century of the season.

After making 138 in the second round against Surrey at The Oval, he found himself having to contend with the loss of opening partner Hassan Azad to just the second ball of the day as Worrall trapped the left-hander leg before.

But Evans and Australia Test opener Marcus Harris (62) put on 127 for the second wicket before Worrall accounted for Harris and Rishi Patel (2) in consecutive overs in the afternoon session.

Evans and Hill consolidated for the Foxes and the former reached his century off 251 balls as the day moved towards its conclusion.

But he was dismissed soon after when Tom Lace clung on to a sharp chance at forward short leg at 249-4.