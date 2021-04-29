Last updated on .From the section Counties

Wayne Parnell (left) got his first five-wicket haul since joining Northamptonshire this season

County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day one): Yorkshire 206: Bess 56; Parnell 5-64, Berg 3-32 Northants 36-0: Vasconcelos 21*, B Curran 14* Northants (3pts) trail Yorkshire (1pt) by 170 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire lost opener Adam Lyth with the first ball of the match and Wayne Parnell took five wickets as Northants dismissed the hosts for 206 on day one.

Lyth chopped onto his own stumps and, though Tom Kohler-Cadmore (42) and Will Fraine (11) added 66 for the second wicket, the Tykes were reduced to 80-5.

England bowler Dom Bess' 56 helped them past 200, while ex-South Africa seamer Wayne Parnell ended with five wickets.

Northants faced the final 11 overs of the day, reaching 36-0.

The visitors won the toss and put Yorkshire into bat, getting the dream start when former England batsman Lyth looked to leave but diverted the ball onto his stumps off the bowling of Ben Sanderson.

Bad light at Emerald Headingley forced an early lunch and a return to action just after 14:00 BST frustratingly lasted only three balls as rain arrived.

Bess, together with Jonny Tattersall, added 57 runs for Yorkshire's sixth-wicket and the home side added no further runs after Bess was caught at mid-wicket after miscuing a pull shot.

Ricardo Vasconcelos (21 not out) and Ben Curran (14 not out) safely negotiated a potentially tricky start to the Northants reply at the end of the day's play and will resume 170 runs shy of Yorkshire's first-innings total.