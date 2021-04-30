Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lewis Goldsworthy had played three T20 matches for Somerset before his first-class debut in this game

County Championship Group Two, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Middlesex 357: White 92, Gubbins 75; Overton 3-33 Somerset 178-4: Bartlett 43* Somerset (3 pts) trail Middlesex (5 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Somerset's County Championship game against Middlesex remains in the balance after a rain-interrupted second day at Taunton.

Somerset closed on 178-4 in their first innings trailing Middlesex by 179 runs.

Middlesex moved from 308-6 to 357 all out with Robbie White falling for 92 and Josh Davey picking up three wickets in an over to finish the innings.

Somerset fell to 98-4 but a stand of 80 between George Bartlett and debutant Lewis Goldsworthy settled things.

Bartlett and 20-year-old Cornish batsman Goldsworth faced a tricky 15 overs when the players came back on at 18:00 BST following a third rain delay.

However, they scored freely as Bartlett closed on 43 and Goldsworth went to 34.

Earlier, Middlesex batsman White was cruelly denied a maiden first-class hundred when he was the first of three victims in six balls for paceman Davey.

Somerset's struggles at the top of the order this season continued when Tom Lammonby and Tom Banton both went cheaply to leave them 16-2.

Captain Tom Abell (41) and James Hildreth (39) rebuilt with a stand of 70, but both were dismissed when well set.

Middlesex could make no further inroads in the final hour as the Group Two game was left intriguingly poised.