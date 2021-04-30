Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Wright (right) took career-best figures of 7-53 as Leicestershire gained a 146-run first-innings lead

County Championship Group Two, County Ground, Nevil Road, Bristol (day three): Leicestershire 421: Hill 121, S Evans 102 & 125-3: Patel 24*; Higgins 2-28 Gloucestershire 275: Dent 53, Smith 47; Wright 7-53 Leicestershire (4 pts) lead Gloucestershire (1 pt) by 271 runs Scorecard

Rain and bad light held up Leicestershire in their bid to set up a push for victory against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Chris Wright earlier claimed career-best figures of 7-53 as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 275.

That gave the Foxes a lead of 146 which had grown to 271 by stumps as they made 125-3 in their second innings.

But a stop-start third day prevented them from being in a position to think about declaring before the close.

Rain had curtailed the morning session with Gloucestershire 240-8 after resuming on 176-6 and the same happened again before tea early in Leicestershire's second innings.

Tom Smith (47) and Josh Shaw (41 not out) both hung around at the tail-end of Gloucestershire's innings to ensure they passed the follow-on mark with a ninth-wicket stand worth 58.

Sam Evans (22), Hassan Azad (24) and Marcus Harris (23) all made promising starts for Leicestershire as they tried to build their lead quickly. But interruptions continued in the evening session until bad light eventually brought the day to an early conclusion.