Brydon Carse took his fifth first-class five-wicket haul as Durham completed an impressive victory

County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Warwickshire 87: Raine 5-9, Wood 3-28 & 177: Bresnan 39*; Carse 5-49, Rushworth 3-36 Durham 391-9 dec: Lees 129, Young 124; Briggs 4-93 Durham (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (1 pt) by an innings and 127 runs Scorecard

Durham recorded their first County Championship win in 11 attempts with an innings win against Warwickshire.

Brydon Carse (5-49) and Chris Rushworth (3-36) bowled Warwickshire out for just 177 in their second innings.

Durham had earlier declared on 391-9 to take a lead of 304 as Alex Lees added just three runs overnight to make 129.

Warwickshire were 8-2 early on and despite Tim Bresnan (39 not out) and Rob Yates (34) digging in, Durham went on to win by an innings and 127 runs.

Durham's first win of the season also inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on Warwickshire, who had beaten defending champions Essex last week.

Rushworth added another landmark to his impressive haul for Durham as he collected his 500th County Championship wicket for the club.

Warwickshire's only partnership of note came for the third wicket as Yates and Sam Hain (21) added 50.

Yates was one of Rushworth's three scalps, while Hain departed on the stroke of tea as Carse got his five-wicket haul rolling at 82-4.

The right-armer went on to claim the wickets of Matthew Lamb, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles and Liam Norwell in the evening session before skipper Scott Borthwick clung on to an edge from Oliver Hannon-Dalby off Rushworth to complete the match.