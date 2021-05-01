Last updated on .From the section Counties

Luke Fletcher helped push Nottinghamshire to a comprehensive win in seven sessions

County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Nottinghamshire 256 & 318: Hameed 94, Duckett 87, Clarke 53 Derbyshire 105 & 159: Aitchison 50; Broad 4-37 Nottinghamshire (21 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 310 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire emphatically beat Derbyshire to record their first County Championship win since June 2018.

Notts bowled Derbyshire out for just 159 in their second innings to win by 310 runs having set an unlikely 470.

Stuart Broad (4-37) took two wickets in two balls at the top of the order to start the collapse before returning to claim two of the last three wickets.

They included a spectacular one-handed catch from Dane Paterson running around from fine leg to dismiss Sam Conners.

It was Nottinghamshire's first four-day victory in 31 attempts since beating the then county champions Essex at Chelmsford in the summer of 2018.

They failed to win again in the remainder of that campaign and only survived relegation on matches won ahead of Lancashire.

However, they were relegated from Division One the following season without a win in 14 matches.

Last summer's curtailed Bob Willis Trophy season also saw them fail to register a victory, and their record this season coming into this fixture had seen them draw twice against Durham and Worcestershire, and lose at home to Warwickshire.

Yet they were comprehensive victors inside just seven sessions against Derbyshire who themselves were beaten for the first time this season.

As well as four wickets for England seamer Broad, South Africa paceman Paterson (3-30) and Luke Fletcher (2-32) also chipped in while the lusty hitting of Ben Aitchison, with 50 off just 49 balls, proved the hosts' only real resistance.