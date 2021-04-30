Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jordan Thompson's 37 for Yorkshire came off just 52 balls

County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day three): Yorkshire 206 & 247: Willey 41*; Parnell 5-79 Northants 234 & 94-4: Vasconcelos 41; Thompson 2-27 Northants (4pts) need 126 runs to beat Yorkshire (4pts) with six wickets remaining Scorecard

Jordan Thompson scored a quickfire 37 and took two wickets to arguably make Yorkshire favourites going into the final day against Northamptonshire.

The hosts resumed on 43-3 and slumped to 86-6 but Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Thompson and David Willey all put on crucial runs as Yorkshire posted 247.

Wayne Parnell took another five wickets for Northants, who were set 220 to win.

Thompson dismissed Ben Curran and Charlie Thurston early on as Northants closed on 94-4 - 126 runs from victory.

The players were forced off for bad light at around 18:00 BST, with Luke Procter (20 not out) and Saif Zaib (1 not out) battling their way to stumps for the visitors.

Northants had had the better of the first two days and their opponents had a lead of just 58 midway through the morning session, with four wickets remaining.

But Brook (39) and England off-spinner Bess (32) added 59 runs for the seventh wicket, with Thompson (37) and Willey (41 not out) putting together a ninth-wicket partnership worth an invaluable 65 runs.

England white-ball all-rounder Willey hit Gareth Berg for 18 off one over as Yorkshire built themselves a decent buffer before being dismissed, with former South Africa seamer Parnell finished with match figures of 10-143.

Northants were 38-3 in their chase - with Thompson trapping both Curran and Thurston lbw - but in-form Ricardo Vasconcelos struck 41 before being run out and the visitors avoided any further damage to leave the match in the balance.