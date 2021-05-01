Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Warner has a highest score of 57 in this year's IPL

Australia's David Warner has been removed as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the rest of the 2021 Indian Premier League, and replaced by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Sunrisers are bottom of this year's IPL table with only one win from six games.

Warner, who averages 32.16 from six innings, was in his fifth season as captain and had led the side to their only IPL title in 2016.

The franchise said the decision had "not come lightly".

Sunrisers, who are coached by ex-England coach Trevor Bayliss, play Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Sunday with seven matches to follow in the group phase.

Williamson, 30, led Sunrisers in 2018 after Warner stepped down following Australia's-ball tampering scandal and again in 2019, before Warner was reinstated the following year.

He has scored 108 runs in three innings this year and is yet to be dismissed.

Sunrisers also said they will be "changing their overseas combination" for Sunday's game against Rajasthan. Like Warner, England batsman Jonny Bairstow has occupied one of the four overseas slots in every game this season, scoring 218 runs at at an average of 43.60.

A change could mean fellow England international Jason Roy making his Sunrisers debut, or possible recalls for West Indies Jason Holder or Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

