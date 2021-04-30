Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Warriors could only manage a modest total against Leinster in the first game of the 2021 season

Inter-Provincial Cup, Pembroke North-West Warriors 204 (48.5 overs): G Hume 44*, A McBrine 38; B McCarthy 4-32 Leinster Lightning 207-4 (47.3 overs): J Grassi 82, G Dockrell 50*; G Hume 2-39 Leinster Lightning won by six wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Leinster Lightning started their defence of the Inter-Provincial Cup with a confident six-wicket win over North-West Warriors at Pembroke.

Graham Hume hit an unbeaten 44 and skipper Andy McBrine made 38 as the Warriors were bowled out for 204, with Barry McCarthy taking 4-32.

Jamie Grassi top-scored with 82 as Leinster eased to victory on 207-4.

George Dockrell added an unbeaten half-century as Lightning wrapping up the win with 15 balls to spare.

Leinster have won 19 of the 23 trophies available across all three formats since the inception of the series in 2013.

A revamp this season sees the redistribution of talent to make the series more competitive, with the 48 top players in Ireland spread across the four teams, each with a core squad of 12.

Lightning strikes again

However, it was a familiar story on Saturday as Lightning brushed aside the Warriors after home captain Dockrell won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Ireland opener William Porterfield was dismissed for just four fours and the Warriors struggled to form a decent partnership as the wickets fell regular intervals.

Hume ran out of partners as Lightning bowled out the Warriors in 48.5 overs and they lost just four wickets to reach a modest target.

Kevin O'Brien (10) went early but Jack Tector (34) and Grassi - playing in only his 2nd List A match for the provincial side - built a 62-run second wicket partnership.

Grassi and Dockrell put on 106 to take Leinster to the brink and Simi Singh's boundary brought up the win.

Pembroke is again the venue for the next match in the series with Lightning taking on Northern Knights on Tuesday.