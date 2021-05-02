Last updated on .From the section Counties

David Willey took 3-39 in the second innings and a run-out to help Yorkshire to a tight victory over his former county

County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Yorkshire 206 & 247: Willey 41*; Parnell 5-79 Northants 234 & 218: Vasconcelos 41, Parnell 33; Willey 3-39 Yorkshire (20 pts) beat Northants (4 pts) by one run Scorecard

Unbeaten Yorkshire kept up the pressure on Group Three leaders Lancashire with a dramatic one-run win over Northants.

Northants resumed on 94-4, chasing 220 for victory, and Luke Procter (27) and Saif Zaib (25) kept the game in the balance at lunch with their side 174-7.

Wayne Parnell and Simon Kerrigan took Northants to within 14 of victory when Duanne Olivier removed the latter.

And with just two runs needed, Parnell (33) was caught behind as Steven Patterson sealed a stunning win.

