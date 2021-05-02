Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Varun Chakravarthy has taken seven wickets for KKR in this season's competition

The Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday has been postponed after two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive, while the rest of Eoin Morgan's KKR team tested negative.

The match was scheduled to start at 15:00 BST in Ahmedabad.

Over the weekend, India recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began.

It is the first positive test result to come out of the IPL since the tournament began on 9 April.

Leg-spinner Chakravarthy, 29, and pace bowler Warrier, 30, have been isolated and their teammates will be tested daily.

It has been reported Chakravarthy left the bio-secure bubble to go for a scan external-link on a shoulder problem.

The tournament's medical team are also tracing close contacts of the two players.

The IPL is taking place across six venues in India, with players travelling between them on charter and private flights.

Teams stay within secure areas of hotels and resorts in the various cities and do not have contact with people outside the bubble.

"The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour," a statement added.

Australians Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson flew home early from India because of concerns over the virus.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took a break from the tournament to support his family.

There are shortages of medical oxygen and beds in hospitals across India, with 3,689 people dying of the virus in the past 24 hours.