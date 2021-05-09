Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former England World Cup winner Isa Guha will present live TV coverage and highlights programmes this summer

Four England Twenty20 matches - two men's and two women's games - will be televised live on the BBC this summer as part of a comprehensive package across TV, radio and digital.

England men's second T20 against Sri Lanka on 24 June and the second match against Pakistan on 18 July will be shown on free-to-air television.

There will be live coverage of England women's third T20 against India on 15 July and their opening game against New Zealand on 1 September.

In a big summer for women's cricket, the inaugural match of The Hundred, between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals, will be shown live on the BBC, followed by 10 more men's matches and up to eight women's fixtures.

The popular No Balls podcast, presented by England World Cup winner Alex Hartley and bowler Kate Cross, has also moved to BBC Sounds.

In addition to the live TV coverage, the BBC will show highlights of Tests, one-day-internationals and T20s throughout the summer.

Presented by Isa Guha, Today at the Test will offer daily highlights of England men's two-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on 2 June, and the five-match series against India starting in August.

On BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Test Match Special will broadcast ball-by-ball radio commentary on all England's men's and women's international games plus the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on 18 June.

In addition, there will be local radio commentary of every ball of men's county cricket as well as match reports, live text commentary, special features and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website.

"We're thrilled to bring a wealth of top-class domestic and international cricket across BBC TV, radio and online to the nation this summer," said Barbara Slater, the BBC's director of sport.

"With a mix of new cricket competition The Hundred along with Test cricket, T20s and ODIs, we will deliver all of the twists and turns of the cricket season and bring fans straight to the heart of the action."