Charlie Hemphrey worked at Brisbane Airport before signing for Queensland

Glamorgan's English batsman Charlie Hemphrey is not returning to the county after failing to overturn his classification as an overseas player.

The 31-year-old was unlikely to be picked and has agreed the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

His time playing for Queensland stopped him counting as a home player until 2022.

"I don't know what else I could do to fight it," admitted Doncaster-born Hemphrey, who remains in Australia.

Glamorgan would lose around £70,000 from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) if they fail to average nine "home" players per match, with Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser - both Queenslanders - and South Africa's Colin Ingram filling the two overseas places between them.

Ireland batsman Andrew Balbirnie played the first three Championship matches in Labuschagne's absence.

Hemphrey could not originally find a county deal but saw his career bloom in Queensland after moving there to work as an airport baggage handler.

That success down under means he falls foul of an ECB regulation designed to stop players counting as "domestic" in two countries.

"They're effectively classifying me as someone who was born and raised in another country, whereas I lived in England until I was 24 and I'm English," Hemphrey told BBC Sport.

"I shouldn't have to qualify, they won't show any discretion for my case which I think is wrong."

Hemphrey was a Championship and One-Day Cup regular for Glamorgan in 2019, averaging over 30 in red-ball cricket as an opening batsman and top-scoring with 87 in a limited-overs match at Lord's.

But amid off-field worries, he was dropped from the first team after three four-day appearances in 2020, with the season slashed to less than two months by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I averaged 10 but had a hell of a lot going on off the field, with my wife and kid who physically couldn't get back to Australia. We ended up paying 20,000 dollars to get home," said Hemphrey.

"I was coming and going from [his parents' home in] Kent to Cardiff, trying to open the batting. There was too much going on so I got dropped."

Hemphrey says he is not angry or bitter over his plight, and does not criticise Glamorgan for their actions, but is disappointed with the ECB's approach.

"I loved playing for Glamorgan, I had a brilliant time there," he said.

"There's no bitterness, I'm lucky to have made it last as long as I did. To play county cricket, and play Sheffield Shield cricket against Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins... playing well at Lord's [top-scoring in a One-Day Cup game] was a good one."

The ECB says it applies criteria for England qualification "with fairness and consistency" and that players can be eligible for their counties even if not England-qualified.

It points out that Hemphrey and Glamorgan were aware for the rules when he signed.

"The incentives for fielding home-qualified cricketers are greater than ever, and we were open and honest with Charlie in telling him that it would have to be a consideration in selection," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"We finally agreed that we would shake hands on the rest of his contract. Charlie has been a hugely positive influence at the club, and everyone at Glamorgan wishes him and his family well for the future."

Hemphrey has not has his Queensland contract renewed and is coaching at a private school in Brisbane while planning further studies himself, at the end of an unusual professional career.