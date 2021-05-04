Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Dockrell on his way to a century in Dublin on Tuesday

Inter-Provincial Cup, Pembroke Leinster Lightning 251-6 (50 overs): G Dockrell 100*, S Singh 38; G McCarter 2-27 Northern Knights 163-9 (38.1 overs): L Georgeson 46, M Adair 36*; P Chase 3-37 Leinster Lightning won by 70 runs (DLS) Scorecard external-link (external site)

Leinster Lightning skipper George Dockrell hit a first century in List A cricket in a 70-runs win over Northern Knights in the Inter-Provincial Cup.

Dockrell hit two sixes from the last two balls of the innings to bring up an unbeaten 100 as the hosts posted 251-6.

The Knights were without James McCollum, who was injured in the game's second over, for their response.

A rain delay left them needing 234 from 42 overs to win but they were dismissed for 163-9.

It's two wins form two games for the champions and it was another comfortable win at Pembroke on Tuesday.

Simi Singh added 36 as Leinster set a healthy target but there was disappointment for Ireland opener Paul Stirling as he made just 17 on his Knights debut.

The loss of McCollum was a big blow for the Knights and debutant Luke Georgeson top-scored for the visitors on 46 while Mark Adair made an unbeaten 36.

Peter Chase took 3-37 as the Knights came up short of the revised target in their first match of the season.