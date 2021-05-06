Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Lauren Winfield-Hill has won 86 caps for England across three formats of the game

Women's warm-up match, Loughborough England XI 269-6 (50 overs): Knight 92; Villiers 3-36 England A 273-2 (45.2 overs): Winfield-Hill 140*, Adams 54 England A won by eight wickets

Lauren Winfield-Hill struck an unbeaten 140 to lead England A to an eight-wicket victory over an England XI in a women's warm-up match at Loughborough.

Georgia Adams made 54 and Sophie Dunkley 40 not out as the A side chased 270 with almost five overs to spare.

Captain Heather Knight made 92 for the England XI, who posted 269-6 in their 50 overs.

The two sides will play another 50-over game next week and a three-day match later in May.

England are preparing for summer fixtures against India - including a Test match - and New Zealand.

A strong A side was led by senior vice-captain Anya Shrubsole and included only four players who are yet to win an international cap.

And the performance of Winfield-Hill for the second-string side pressed her credentials for a regular place in the full XI, after a struggle for consistency since being part of the team that won the World Cup in 2017.

Lord's statue for pioneer Heyhoe Flint

The Marylebone Cricket Club has confirmed plans to commemorate former England captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint at Lord's.

In a 22-year international career, Heyhoe Flint led England to win the inaugural World Cup in 1973 and was also captain when they met Australia at Lord's in 1976 - the first women's match to be played at the ground.

She died aged 77 in 2017.

The commemoration of Heyhoe Flint is likely to take the form of a statue or a gate - both of which would be the first at Lord's dedicated to a woman.