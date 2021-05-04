Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Devon Conway, who also keeps wicket, has scored 3,149 runs at an average of 44.35 in his 94 career T20 appearances

Somerset have signed New Zealand batsman Devon Conway as an overseas player for part of the T20 Blast group stage and two Championship fixtures.

The 29-year-old will be with the Taunton side from 23 June to 18 July.

Left-hander Conway, who has played 14 T20 internationals for the Black Caps, will be available for nine T20 games.

"I've been really excited at seeing his international career explode in recent months," director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website. external-link

"We are really looking forward to seeing him play and watching him add real value to the team."

Conway has been named in New Zealand's Test squad for this summer's tour to England that will also include the final of the World Test Championship against India at the Ageas Bowl.

He is set to be available for Somerset's final two Championship games of the group stage against Leicestershire and Surrey.