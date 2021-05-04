Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Quinn took three wickets in two outings for Essex in the Bob Willis Trophy last season

Kent have signed Essex fast bowler Matt Quinn on loan for four County Championship matches.

The 28-year-old right-armer will be available to make his debut in their Group Three match at Yorkshire, which starts on Thursday.

Quinn has taken 123 wickets at an average of 30.20 in his 36 first-class appearances.

"We have suffered an unusual amount of injuries this season," director of cricket Paul Downton said. external-link

"Matt will be a valuable short-term addition to our bowling attack."