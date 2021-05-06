Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Yates' century was his second in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day one): Warwickshire 271-7: Yates 104, Burgess 65*; D'Oliveira 2-31 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Rob Yates struck a fine century but rivals Worcestershire fought back as Warwickshire finished day one on 271-7 in the County Championship.

Opener Yates struck 14 fours in his 104 at Edgbaston before edging leg-spinner Brett D'Oliveira behind after tea.

South Africa's Pieter Malan made 32 on his Bears debut while wicketkeeper Michael Burgess finished on 65 not out.

With the hosts looking in control, Tim Bresnan and Olly Stone both fell late on to put the Pears back in contention.

After winning the toss and putting Warwickshire in, Worcestershire captain Joe Leach would have been hoping for more from his bowlers in the first two sessions.

In overcast conditions, Group One leaders Warwickshire built their innings around 21-year-old Yates as the left-hander made useful partnerships of 77 with Malan and 70 with Burgess.

Leach, D'Oliveira and Ed Barnard all took two wickets as the visitors checked their opponents' progress throughout the day.

And as Warwickshire ticked towards 300, three dismissals after tea - including the key scalp of Yates - left the game evenly poised at stumps.