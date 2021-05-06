Jimmy Anderson made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Glamorgan 117-3 (39 overs): Lloyd 78 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 1 pt, Glamorgan 0 pts Scorecard

England paceman Jimmy Anderson won the headline battle as he had Australian star Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for just 12 in their first ever duel.

Anderson, playing his first game of the so-called summer, struck with the fifth ball he bowled to Labuschagne.

An aggressive 78 from David Lloyd helped Glamorgan to 117 for three between the showers.

Just 39 overs were bowled on a grey and blustery day at Old Trafford.

It was a surprise when Glamorgan decided a good batting wicket trumped the overhead conditions, but rookie Joe Cooke survived Anderson's first blast since the Indian Test series, only to be hit on the helmet and later bowled by Saqib Mahmood for 15.

With Lloyd keeping the scoreboard moving, Labuschagne took 24 balls to get off the mark as he drove Luke Wood for four and then took successive boundaries off Danny Lamb immediately before lunch.

Lloyd reached his 50 off 80 balls but Labuschagne could not add to his tally in the afternoon as Anderson's second spell consisted of a parsimonious one for six off five overs, finishing the day with 1-22 off 13.

With the weather causing persistent problems, a brief final session in bleak conditions saw Lloyd troubled by a short ball from Luke Wood and lobbing a catch well claimed by a diving Vilas.

Glamorgan's David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"Tricky conditions, when we won the toss I didn't think it would be that bad. It was pleasing to get a start, disappointing to get out at the end but not a bad day all round.

"Going on and off is difficult when you're trying to re-focus and keep your concentration going, hopefully we can build on the start we've had.

"Jimmy Anderson is the best in the world so it's a great experience for me to face him. You watch him all the time on TV and it's quite surreal to face him after seeing him take all those wickets, but you just enjoy the challenge."

Lancashire all-rounder Luke Wood told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"When it's windy and raining it's always a bit depressing and it's frustrating to be off and on, but to have them three down isn't bad and we're not chasing the ball round.

"I've never played with Jimmy before but watching him go about his work, chatting to him, you know what he's done in the game and it's great to be on the field with him.

"You never stop learning when you've got someone of that calibre, it's a pleasure to watch and it probably ups your quality as well."