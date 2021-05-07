Jimmy Anderson takes a catch to remove Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Glamorgan 344 (109.5 overs): Lloyd 78, Douthwaite 61, Taylor 58; Anderson 3-40, Mahmood 3-66 Lancashire 22-0 (18 overs) Lancashire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 322 runs Scorecard

England paceman Jimmy Anderson delivered further evidence of his readiness for Test action with three for 40 as Glamorgan battled to 344 all out against Lancashire.

The home side finished day two on 22 for nought off 18 overs.

Dan Douthwaite (61) and Callum Taylor (58) ensured a decent total for the visitors as they added 81 for the seventh wicket.

But Anderson pinned Douthwaite lbw with the new ball.

He had started the day in the same fashion with Billy Root's early dismissal leaving Glamorgan on the back foot at 121 for 4, Anderson then adding a slip catch to dismiss Kiran Carlson.

Most of Glamorgan's top order got a start without being able to deliver anything more substantial, Chris Cooke falling to stand-in seamer Josh Bohannon for 33 after Saqib Mahmood limped off temporarily mid-over.

Douthwaite then combined watchful defence with the occasional muscular blow, smashing a couple of sixes, in partnership with the patient Taylor as the weather improved in the afternoon.

Mahmood returned after treatment to finish with three for 66 as Glamorgan's lower order made useful contributions, falling just short of a fourth batting point.

Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies made an ultra-cautious start in the last hour, as Queensland all-rounder Michael Neser conceded just one run in his opening six-over spell for Glamorgan.

A poor weather forecast for day three, after time lost on day one, may turn the contest into a battle for bonus points.

Glamorgan's Dan Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales:

"We're very happy with the way the day panned out, but a shame it couldn't happen earlier with the weather and we could have had a go at them from around lunchtime.

"At the start of my innings I didn't feel my free-flowing self and my bestie Kiran Carlson said I was batting with an asparagus at one point and that's a first. When the ball got older it got easier but we all found it hard to start.

"It's one off the bucket-list batting against Jimmy Anderson, just as tough as I thought with no freebies, it's an amazing experience facing someone of that calibre and that's what you play the game for.

"I'm happy with the way things are going getting fifties but I'd like to kick on and hit my first century for the club this season."

Lancashire bowler Saqib Mahmood told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"They batted well, we could have probably bowled better but the wicket's flattened out a lot, the ball got softer and a bit wet so lateral movemet went out of the game, but we carried on and got all the bonus points.

"It's been a while since I opened with Jimmy, we had a lot of success in 2019 so it was nice to bowl with him again from 'his end.'

"He's gone at under two an over and he hasn't played for a while, it shows how good he is and you learn a lot off someone like that just watching him day in, day out, how consistent he is.

"My ankle's pretty sore, I aggravated it down at Sussex so I'll get through this game and then we've got a week off. I felt a sharp pain and thought I'd done my Achilles but it was all right after I had it iced."