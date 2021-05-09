Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lyndon James finished with career-best innings bowling figures

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day four): Essex 99 & 194: Browne 64; James 4-51, Paterson 3-41 Nottinghamshire 323: Mullaney 117, James 51, Hameed 49; Snater 7-98 Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by an innings and 30 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire moved top of Group One after sealing an innings victory over Essex with seven wickets before lunch.

After Saturday's washout, Essex resumed on 129-3, 95 runs behind, hopeful of at least making Notts bat again to win.

But once Nick Browne (64) was caught behind the visitors soon crumbled, Lyndon James taking two wickets in three balls to leave them 165-6.

And the Essex tail put up little resistance as the hosts finished the job in two hours at Trent Bridge.

Notts all-rounder James finished with figures of 4-51 after a great session of bowling, dismissing Ryan ten Doeschate lbw, re-arranging Adam Wheater's stumps and finding the edge of Paul Walter's bat.

Defending champions Essex, meanwhile, could not build up any sort of head of steam, losing wickets at regular intervals through the morning session and have won just one of their five County Championship games this season.