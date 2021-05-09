Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings sweeps on his way to 64

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Glamorgan 344: Lloyd 78, Douthwaite 61, Taylor 58; Anderson 3-40, Mahmood 3-66 Lancashire 301-9 dec: Jennings 64, Bohannon 53; Salter 2-49, Neser 2-50, Douthwaite 2-56 Lancashire (14 pts ) drew withGlamorgan (14 pts ) Scorecard

Lancashire finished on 301-9 declared against Glamorgan in an evenly fought, rain-ruined game.

There were contrasting half-centuries for the patient Keaton Jennings (64) and the more aggressive Josh Bohannon (53).

Andrew Salter took two wickets before Liam Livingstone's cameo of 25 started with two sixes off the spinner.

Both teams claimed two extra points in the final session of the match.

Australian seamer Michael Neser made a promising debut for Glamorgan with two for 50, while Dan Douthwaite also claimed two wickets as Lancashire's middle and lower order swung hard with virtually everyone chipping in.

But the loss of five sessions over the first three days took any real suspense out of the game, although the two teams fought to make the most of the playing time they managed.

Lancashire remain top of group three at the halfway stage while Glamorgan move into fourth.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"At the start of the day 300 would have been a decent benchmark, we'd take the points we've got.

"It was always likely to be disrupted by the weather but Glamorgan looked a really strong team and played well with two overseas signings strengthening them.

"Keaton's been playing nicely and hadn't had much luck up until the last three knocks so he's in a good place, as are most of the players - everyone's contributing.

"I'm very pleased with where we're at, this is probably the first game we haven't dominated but we're delighted where we are."

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm very happy all round with the game, we stuck at it pretty well even though the Lancs lads came hard at us and we managed to get the extra bonus point so it was a fair reflection of the game.

"I think our performances have been pretty consistent across the board though we haven't necessarily got the results we want. We opened the door against Northants (after a declaration) but we've fought well as a unit through the campaign with bat and ball.

"To have Marnus (Labuschagne) and Michael Neser with us, it's a great bonus looking forward to the next five games and we're in a reasonable position in the group."