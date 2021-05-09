Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mark Stoneman started day four on 59 not out and played some fine shots on his way to a first century of the season

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four): Leicestershire 496: Evans 112, Swindells 103, Harris 101; Virdi 6-171 Surrey 324: Stoneman 119, Burns 75; Wright 5-60 Leicestershire (15 pts) drew with Surrey (13 pts) Scorecard

Mark Stoneman's century was the highlight of day four as Surrey and Leicestershire played out a draw in a match severely affected by rain.

After no play was possible on Saturday, there were two pitch inspections before the action finally got under way at 14:40 BST with Surrey on 146-0.

Stoneman extended his first-wicket stand with Rory Burns to 164, before the England opener went for 75.

Chris Wright took 5-60 as Surrey were out for 324 in search of quick runs.

A positive result in this game never looked likely with Surrey beginning day four with all 10 wickets intact in their first innings in response to Leicestershire's mammoth total of 496.

With the added delay on Sunday, Surrey's aim was to score runs quickly in the hope of picking up as many batting bonus points as possible.

Captain Burns was the first man to go as he top edged a short ball from Wright and was caught by Callum Parkinson.

Hashim Amla's dismissal by Ben Mike for 15, brought England batsman Ollie Pope to the crease and he smashed two sixes and a four in his 33.

Once Pope was bowled by Wright, wickets fell at regular intervals with the paceman claiming his fifth with the dismissal of Stoneman for 119.

Ed Barnes wrapped things up by bowling last man Rikki Clarke.

Leicestershire remain bottom of Group Two and are still looking for their first win of the season, while Surrey, with only one win in five themselves, are in fourth.